Filed Under:Local TV, secession, Second Amendment, South Carolina

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Republican lawmakers from South Carolina are talking about secession, again.

They’ve introduced a bill that would allow lawmakers to debate leaving the U.S. if the federal government tries to seize legally-purchased firearms.

Lawmakers say that the potential seizure would violate the Second Amendment.

The bill has no chance of clearing the State House this session.

South Carolina was the first state to secede from the United States in 1860, a decision that started the Civil War.

