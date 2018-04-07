PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With prom season right around the corner, picking the right gown can be a mixture of fun and stress.

The Philadelphia School District held the 6th annual Red Carpet Glam Free Prom Dress event on Saturday.

Over 1,000 dresses and accessories were available for the students to choose from.

Kimyatta Taylor, Philadelphia School District academic support, said a few years ago, she and a co-worker at the School District of Philadelphia were talking about the high cost of prom and wanted to find a way to help.

They started asking around and discovered lots of people with dresses to donate.

“They just donate them cause they are sitting in the closet,” said Kimyatta. “A lot of the dresses are brand new, tags on and never worn, [about] 80 percent are brand new.”

Eleventh and 12th grade students had to show their school I.D to attend the event and some were lucky enough to find the perfect dress.

“I’m not like a really girly person,” said Serene Battle?

But safe to say in this pink sequence gown Serene Battle will be turning heads.

“When I put it on I just felt different, said Serene Battle. “I felt like a princess and when I came out everybody moved out the way and said oh my god you look so pretty, it fits you so nice.”

How do you go to the ball without the proper foot attire?

Hundreds of pairs of shoes were also donated for the young ladies.

Although some of the shoes may require a little practice before you’re ready to bust a move.

At first Alexia Dye was a little wobbly in the pumps she had on.

“I definitely need to train with these things on,” said Alexia.

With some practice, she will be the bell of the ball at her Beauty and the Beast themed dance.

Prom can become an expensive event, the Philadelphia School District gives students the opportunity to save money by giving these prom dresses away for free.

“When you’re low income and you just don’t have it to make ends meet, it just helps a lot of people out,” said Beth Dye, Alexia’s mother.