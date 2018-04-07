Filed Under:Florida School Shooting, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the survivors from February’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida is organizing an anti-gun violence march in New York.

Aalayah Eastmond, who’s a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, says the “Youth March Against Gun Violence” will take place on June 2nd.

She made the announcement today alongside civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

Eastmond said she survived the shooting at her school by taking cover under the body of one of her dead classmates.

Because of that experience, she says she has to speak up.

