PHILADELPHIA (PA) – Here’s a reason to drink enjoy a domestic or craft beer.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, National Beer Day is observed on April 7th.

National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7th because in 1933 President Franklin Roosevelt took the first steps towards ending prohibition.

Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act that allowed people to brew and sell beer in the United States. The Cullen-Harrison Act was signed in March of 1933, but didn’t go into effect until April 7th.

This was the first time in 13 years that citizens of the United States were able to purchase beer.

Roosevelt’s bill had one condition, the alcohol by volume (ABV) level remained under 4.0%.

National Beer Day falls on a Saturday this year, call some friends and go celebrate!