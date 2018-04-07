PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 19th District Police responded to a call about a “person with a gun” at on the 5600 block of Cherry Street on early Saturday morning.

Police arrived on the scene at 3:15 a.m.

They discovered a 32-year-old man lying on the highway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

Emergency services personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene at 3:27 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

There is no information on the offender at this time.