PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A California man has quite the story to tell after surviving three days in the wilderness without any food or water.

Marcelo Santos got lost last Sunday while on a hike in Malibu.

He also suffered a knee injury and was separated from his backpack and cellphone.

After crawling four miles through rugged terrain, he managed to drag himself to a salvation army camp.

Santos attributed the fact that he knew people, like his mother and his friend, were looking for him as his motivation to keep going.

Officials say if Santos would have stayed with his cellphone, his rescue would have been much easier.