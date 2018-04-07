Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Investigators are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Southampton, Bucks County.

Officials say at least two cars collided at Street Road and Second Street Pike around 9:30 Saturday evening.

The vehicles are badly damaged.

Authorities tell Eye Witness News several people were injured and taken to area hospitals.

There is no information on their condition at this time.

Police are investigating what led to the accident.

 

