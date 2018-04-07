Filed Under:International Pillow Fight Day, Local TV, Philly Pillow Phight, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The annual Philly Pillow Fight returns for its 4th annual year.

Massive pillow fights are being held around the world Saturday, including in Philadelphia.

The event has been organized on Facebook in previous years and continues to rally lots of people to bring their pillows and have at it.

Hundreds of men, women, and children will gather in Washington Square Park between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to pelt each other with pillows.

At the end of the event, organizers will collect the pillows which will then be laundered by Got Laundry and then donated to the homeless.

The event is free.

