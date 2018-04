PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was injured in a 3-story house fire in Glenolden on Friday night.

Crews Investigate Fire At Facility In Paulsboro

The fire was reported at 11:09 pm Friday night.

Crews were called to South Llanwellyn Ave & West Ashland Ave where they found a dwelling fire on the second and third floors of the building.

Crews Battle Multi-Alarm Apartment Fire In Cherry Hill

Crews put the fire under control just after midnight.

An investigation is underway on how the fire started.