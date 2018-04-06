PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s growing concern over the directions some popular navigation apps give drivers.

Baxter Street in Los Angeles has one of the steepest inclines in the country.

Some residents who live there say the “Waze” app is creating dangers by directing traffic up the steep road as a short-cut and that’s leading to crashes.

Some other cities have restricted side streets during rush hour, which caused Waze to remove the shortcuts.

The company says it encourages users to report any hazardous conditions, including steep inclines, and it takes that information into consideration when refining the app.