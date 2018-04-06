SNOW RETURNING: Two More Chances For SnowLatest Forecast | Radar 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As filming for “Creed II” continues in Philadelphia, one of the film’s biggest stars greeted eager fans at the Rocky Statue on Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness News was on the Ben Franklin Parkway where Sylvester Stallone attracted a big crowd.

Sylvester Stallone Shares Excitement On Instagram As Filming For ‘Creed II’ Begins In Philly 

Stallone greeted cheering fans, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also made an appearance.

There was also a dedication for a plaque Stallone said was made for the statue 12 years ago but had been misplaced.

“Well, it was found and I want to thank the Mayor Jim Kenney and his staff, The Philadelphia Police Department, and of course the loyal fans that braved the cold. Keep punching, Philly,” posted Stallone on Instagram.

This is the plaque from the dedication today!

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

Stallone is reprising his role as famed fictional boxer, Rocky Balboa.

“Creed II” is scheduled to be released in November.

