NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Hazmat and fire crews are on the scene of what sources say is a drug lab at an apartment in Norristown.

Fire crews got a call about a possible chemical leak on the 300 block of East Airy Street, just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Sources confirm one person was found dead inside the apartment.

So far, there is no word on what may have caused that person’s death.