SNOW RETURNING: Two More Chances For SnowLatest Forecast | Radar 
Filed Under:Talkers

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey state trooper used a computer cable and a decorative arrow to save the life of a man who accidentally shot himself.

Trooper Roy Sanchez created the makeshift tourniquet when he arrived on the scene Wednesday and found the man bleeding profusely from the gunshot wound to his leg.

TV Reporter Doing Facebook Live Prompts 911 Call Of ‘Crazy Lady’ Talking To Self

Medical personnel arrived and applied a second tourniquet, along with clotting gauze to control the bleeding.

State Police say the man is in stable condition at a hospital.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch