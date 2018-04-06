PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The biggest game of the season yet–the 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers–was also a complicated one for Sixers fans.

Lebron James has played with the Cavs since 2014, but he could opt out of the final year of his deal and possibly come to Philly.

So before the game, many Sixers fans said they were going to show LeBron some Brotherly Love.

“I want him to come to the Sixers,” said Austin Daywalt.

Sixers fan Jack Aloen says, “Yes I’ll cheer for him…He’s coming to Philly next year so I’m cheering for him.

“Lebron’s the best of all time so I have to root for him obviously,” said Mike Zazzera.

But not all Sixers fans want the King in Philly. Some even brought signs to the game.

“It says, ‘Lebron, we don’t want you. We don’t want you, we don’t need you. Don’t matter if you want to come here,’” said Gerald Scullin.

David Siligato says, “We want the credit to stay for the process, stay with the rookies, stay with the young talent that we have. “

An Embiid-James-Simmons trio is tantalizing in Philly.

James can opt out of his contract this summer — he has a $35.6 option — with Cleveland and become a free agent. With a glut of young talent and spacious room under the salary cap, Philadelphia has been frequently mentioned as a landing spot for James. Three billboards, paid for by a Pennsylvania company, popped up recently in Ohio urging James to sign with the 76ers this summer.

Benn Simmons topped James in a triple-double battle to lead the 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.