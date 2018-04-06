PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week has been all about Nova.

The Wildcats clinched the national championship and returned home for celebrations capped off with Thursday’s victory parade in Philadelphia.

We’ve come to expect excellence from this basketball program and one big reason why is the man at the top.

In their moment of victory, Jay Wright was right there courtside, as he’s been for 16 seasons as head coach of the Villanova Wildcats.

As the program’s star continues to burn brighter, coach Jay Wright is at the center of it all.

Steady and humble, Wright coaches his guys as players and people.

“That’s what we take pride in Villanova. We love winning the championships, but trying to teach these guys it’s not all about them, it’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself, it’s about being a role model,” said Wright.

When you’re this successful, it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture, to become all about winning at any cost.

It takes a strong center to hold a team accountable.

At every turn throughout their championship run, coach Wright was gracious, inclusive and positive.

A role model for so many, but especially his players, who look to him to learn how to navigate success.

“I really want to make sure the guys enjoy this, even guys who have the decision to make about the NBA, they are putting everything off to enjoy this week and then we’ll talk about it, but I like how they’re maturely allowing themselves to enjoy this week,” said Wright.

Thanks to his leadership, there’s a lot to enjoy and celebrate both for his players and for all of us fans.

For that we give Jay Wright three cheers.