PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How about some free cold brew coffee?

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away 3.5 ounce samples of their ice-cold concoction Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drink is steeped for 12 hours.

The company says its flavor is reminiscent of dark chocolate.

You can find out which locations are participating in this “tasting event” here.