PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The internet is trolling a Denver newspaper after it published a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “Ultimate Visitors Guide To Coors Field.”
Instead of using a photo of Coors Field in Denver, the Denver Post published a photo of Citizens Bank Park, Home of the Phillies.
The mistake caught the attention of both the Phillies and the Colorado Rockies.
The Phillies tweeted, “What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost?”
Meanwhile, the Rockies tweeted a photo of the Denver ballpark, with the caption “As beautiful as you remember.”
The Denver Post apologized but that didn’t stop social media from making fun of the mistake.
