SNOW RETURNING: Two More Chances For SnowLatest Forecast | Radar 
Filed Under:Citizens Bank Park, Local TV, Phillies, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The internet is trolling a Denver newspaper after it published a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “Ultimate Visitors Guide To Coors Field.”

Instead of using a photo of Coors Field in Denver, the Denver Post published a photo of Citizens Bank Park, Home of the Phillies.

Phillies Home Opener Attracts Fans Eager To See Hometown Team Win 

The mistake caught the attention of both the Phillies and the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies tweeted, “What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost?”

Meanwhile, the Rockies tweeted a photo of the Denver ballpark, with the caption “As beautiful as you remember.”

The Denver Post apologized but that didn’t stop social media from making fun of the mistake.

Phillies Win Home Opener, First Time Since 2011 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch