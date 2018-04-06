PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The internet is trolling a Denver newspaper after it published a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “Ultimate Visitors Guide To Coors Field.”

Instead of using a photo of Coors Field in Denver, the Denver Post published a photo of Citizens Bank Park, Home of the Phillies.

This is amazing. Today’s @denverpost Coors Field guide featuring a large photo of… Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. Brutal! pic.twitter.com/l79edsTpXX — Ronan O'Shea (@RonanOShea) April 6, 2018

The mistake caught the attention of both the Phillies and the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies tweeted, “What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost?”

What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost? 😉 https://t.co/CHV1mC4Gr2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 6, 2018

Meanwhile, the Rockies tweeted a photo of the Denver ballpark, with the caption “As beautiful as you remember.”

The Denver Post apologized but that didn’t stop social media from making fun of the mistake.

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

The scoreboard literally says Phillies — cmitown (@cmitown) April 6, 2018