Filed Under:Autumn Bartle, Colin Haag, Crime

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – The cousin of a 14-year-old girl who was found stabbed and shot in her Bristol Township home is expected to be charged with murder.

Cousin Of 14-Year-Old Girl Who Was Fatally Stabbed, Shot Named A Suspect 

Authorities say 19-year-old Colin Haag will be charged Friday in the death of his 14-year-old cousin, Autumn Bartle.

Police say Bartle was found shot and stabbed multiple times inside her home on Sycamore Avenue in Croydon last week.

14-Year-Old Girl Dies From Injuries After Being Shot, Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Home

She passed away on Monday.

Haag will be arraigned Friday afternoon on criminal homicide and related charges.

