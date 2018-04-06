CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – The cousin of a 14-year-old girl who was found stabbed and shot in her Bristol Township home is expected to be charged with murder.

Cousin Of 14-Year-Old Girl Who Was Fatally Stabbed, Shot Named A Suspect

Authorities say 19-year-old Colin Haag will be charged Friday in the death of his 14-year-old cousin, Autumn Bartle.

Police say Bartle was found shot and stabbed multiple times inside her home on Sycamore Avenue in Croydon last week.

She passed away on Monday.

Haag will be arraigned Friday afternoon on criminal homicide and related charges.