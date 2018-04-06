MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An elderly resident was killed after a car crashed into a home in Montgomery County overnight.

It happened on the 300 block of Harleysville Pike in Franconia Township, just after midnight Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 1995 Toyota lodged into the side of the house. Police say the car crashed into a bedroom, trapping an elderly woman. Emergency responders worked to free her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver, a man in his early 20’s, was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other members of the home were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.