(CNN) — If the latest trailer for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” is any indication, the forthcoming film about the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could end up being the crown jewel in Lifetime’s kingdom of cheesy movies.

The film tells the story of the pair’s courtship, from their first date to the media circus that ensued once word of their relationship got out.

It stars Murray Fraser (“The Loch”) as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Midnight Texas”) as Markle.

Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November last year.

They are set to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, with the blessing of the Queen and Lifetime.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” premieres May 13.

