PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) – The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.

The Burlington County Bridge Commission says the bridge was struck by a ship Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Officials believe it may have happened due to high winds.

The collision shut down the bridge and the pedestrian walkway for nearly five hours.

The bridge reopened to vehicular traffic just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.