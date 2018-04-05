PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pack your bags, the world’s first luxury hotel in space is in the works.

On Thursday, “Orion Span” announced plans to open “Aurora Station” in 2022.

Bizarre Police Sketch Of Burglary Suspect In England Goes Viral

The 12-day adventure costs $9.5 million per person.

Before taking off, guests are required to complete a three-month training course.

So what will you do up there?

Guests can take part in “research experiments such as growing food while in orbit” and high-speed internet will be available.