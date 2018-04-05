SNOW RETURNING: Two More Chances For SnowLatest Forecast | Radar 
Filed Under:Local TV, space

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pack your bags, the world’s first luxury hotel in space is in the works.

On Thursday, “Orion Span” announced plans to open “Aurora Station” in 2022.

Bizarre Police Sketch Of Burglary Suspect In England Goes Viral

The 12-day adventure costs $9.5 million per person.

Before taking off, guests are required to complete a three-month training course.

So what will you do up there?

Guests can take part in “research experiments such as growing food while in orbit” and high-speed internet will be available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch