PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city known for cheesesteaks is home to one of the best burgers in the country.

The website “Thrillist” named the 31 best burger places in America and “Sketch” in Fishtown is the only local spot to make the list.

The site says you’ll enjoy the hulking half pounders with your choice of cheese and toppings.

This is just the latest honor for the restaurant.

A couple years ago, Zagat also named Sketch the best place for burgers