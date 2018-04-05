EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Chickie’s and Pete’s in Marlton.

It happened on March 28 at the Chickie’s and Pete’s located on Rt. 73.

Bizarre Police Sketch Of Burglary Suspect In England Goes Viral

Police say a female suspect stole a woman’s wallet as her purse was hanging off the back of her chair.

The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards on the same date to purchase items from a Target Store in Voorhees Township, said police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-983-1116.