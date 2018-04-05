SNOW RETURNING: Two More Chances For SnowLatest Forecast | Radar 
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Chickie’s and Pete’s in Marlton.

It happened on March 28 at the Chickie’s and Pete’s located on Rt. 73.

Police say a female suspect stole a woman’s wallet as her purse was hanging off the back of her chair.

The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards on the same date to purchase items from a Target Store in Voorhees Township, said police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-983-1116.

