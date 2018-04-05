PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Philadelphia Phillies showed their love for the late, great Roy Halladay, as Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson wore Doc’s uniform for the first pitch during the team’s home opener on Thursday.

Halladay passed away after a plane crash last year. During his time with the team, he was regarded as one of the best pitchers in the league.

Pederson took the mound sporting Doc’s uniform as he threw a strike right down the center of the plate.

The Phillies are 1-4 as the against the Miami Marlins.