VILLANOVA VICTORY PARADE: Route, Road Closures, Mass Transit Details
By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Talkers
Credit: CBS3

WARWICKSHIRE, England (CBS) – No, it’s not a new Snapchat filter, this is an actual police sketch of a burglary suspect in England.

The sketch released by the Warwickshire Police shows a man with an unusually large “toothy” smile. The police department says the image was generated on a computer using the description provided by the victim.

Police: ‘Cartoonish’ Sketch Leads To Identity Of Theft Suspect

However, the image had many on social media cracking jokes.

Family Shares ‘Professional’ Photographer’s Hilarious Photoshop Fail 

But Warwickshire Police say they don’t mind the jokes, and hope “the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker.”

Warwickshire Police say the suspect and another man, broke into a woman’s home and stole money. If you have any information on this crime, contact Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch