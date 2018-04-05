Credit: CBS3

WARWICKSHIRE, England (CBS) – No, it’s not a new Snapchat filter, this is an actual police sketch of a burglary suspect in England.

The sketch released by the Warwickshire Police shows a man with an unusually large “toothy” smile. The police department says the image was generated on a computer using the description provided by the victim.

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

However, the image had many on social media cracking jokes.

His dentist should be able to ID him without films. pic.twitter.com/xMI1ni5aUF — Laura Mcc (@lauraMcc1422) April 4, 2018

Case is closed. I found your man in a pineapple under the sea. It was a real shocker. pic.twitter.com/dZ0lwJAw9K — emily 💫 (@pure_howell) April 3, 2018

Saw him on the train pic.twitter.com/bhnQyg1D32 — Brian Jones (@bjones_physio) April 4, 2018

This dude looks like Elmo when he imagined he had teeth😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i0mhUh6YoH — Derek Bradley (@DatDiggityDerek) April 4, 2018

But Warwickshire Police say they don’t mind the jokes, and hope “the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker.”

We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

Warwickshire Police say the suspect and another man, broke into a woman’s home and stole money. If you have any information on this crime, contact Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.