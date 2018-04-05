PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —As one team celebrates winning another championship, the Philadelphia Phillies and star pitcher Jake Arrieta are just beginning their quest to having a special season.

In an Instagram post, Arrieta says the anticipation for the Phillies’ home opener has him “giddy like a little leaguer.”

The Phillies are 1-4 heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins.

Arietta also says in the post: “A wise man once said if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

The Phillies last went far, as in all the way when it came to winning a championship, a decade ago (2008).

Philadelphia fans are looking for a repeat of history.