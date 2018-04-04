Philadelphia (CBS)- Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival is making 3 stops across the Philadelphia region this summer. For the second half of his tour, Nelson, along with Van Morrison, Sturgill Simpson, Greensky Bluegrass, Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real, Particle Kid and more will be visiting Hershey, Scranton and Camden.

“The second leg of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with all my friends is going to be a blast,” says Willie Nelson. “We’ll see you out there this summer!”

The second leg of this tour makes 8 stops beginning in Burgettstown, PA and ending Saratoga Springs, NY. Each festival tour date will feature a unique range of festival attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans to provide music fans in each city with an unforgettable concert experience.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack, and Cabinet. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson decided to take their band of outlaws on the road as a touring festival in 2017. Last year, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour hosted more than 100,000 fans in amphitheaters and arenas all over the country. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 12pm.