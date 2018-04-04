WENONAH, N.J. (CBS) – A family that’s cared for a SEPTA Police K9 in their home for the last four years feel like their hearts have been ripped out after turning in the dog Tuesday night for an unexpected new assignment.

“We were shocked, we didn’t know this was coming. We had no idea why, we still don’t know why,” says Nicole Galanti.

She says her husband, Richard Galanti, a K9 officer for 14 years, has been inexplicably reassigned away from SEPTA’s K9 Unit.

In a statement, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel didn’t say why the department was splitting up Abal and Officer Galanti but explained, “By reassigning Abal, this exceptional working dog will quickly train another police officer how to be part of an exemplary K9 team… While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one for a new and eager handler, our riders, but most importantly, for Abal.”

“I’ve been crying myself to sleep every night because this is just horrible,” says Officer Galanti’s 10-year-old son Cole.

Nicole Galanti feels like her family is having their hearts ripped out for a second time.

In 2014, her other son Ben, 14, was killed by a car while riding his bike.

“You know, we all kind of got through it as a family and we bonded even more with the dog,” says Galanti.

Hoping to somehow find this family a happy ending – thousands of people have signed an online petition to reunite Abal and the Galantis.

“I’ve had so many people reach out for support, offering to buy the department dogs,” says Galanti. “All the love is amazing to me and we really, really appreciate it.”