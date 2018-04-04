NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Easter Sunday in Montgomery County has been arrested in Connecticut.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Bobbie Mitchell Jr., of Pottstown, was taken into custody in Waterbury on Tuesday. Mitchell was wanted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Siani Overby, whose body was found on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Johnson Street.

Cosby Gets Pair Of Key Rulings, But Not ‘Bandwagon’ Juror

“This dangerous criminal wanted for first-degree murder is now safely and quickly behind bars thanks to law enforcement colleagues in Connecticut. I also want to thank the media for alerting the public to the fact that this man was being sought,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

During the investigation, authorities say they found Mitchell’s cell phone next to the victim’s leg, which revealed text messages between the pair an hour before the killing.

Overby’s mother told police that Mitchell is the father of her daughter’s 18-month-old son. Overby was reportedly seeking a paternity test and child support from Mitchell.

Mark Zuckerberg To Testify Before House Panel On April 11

According to the DA’s office, video surveillance showed Overby screaming and pleading for her life while being chased by a man during the intermittent gunfire.

Mitchell is currently being held in Connecticut pending extradition. Officials will begin the extradition process Wednesday to bring him back to Montgomery County.