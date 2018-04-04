PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doctor Martin Luther King’s message can still be found in many places today, including music.

CBS3’s Jessica Dean spent some time with Philadelphia music legend Kenny Gamble who was at the beginning of his career when Dr. King was killed.

Kenny Gamble’s music has been well known for decades. And on April 4, 1968, it was music that had his attention.

“I was 24 years old. And my partner and I, Leon Huff, we were probably trying to come up with a song,” Gamble recounted.

But history intervened when Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

King’s work resonated deeply with Gamble.

He and Huff wove his message of love and equality through many of their songs.

“Dr. King’s message inspired the whole world and he was talking about how humanity should act, he was talking about nonviolence. He was talking about how people could and should work together for the betterment of all,” said Gamble.

Fifty years later, still inspired by Dr. King and so many other civil rights activists who spent their lives working toward equality, Gamble is doing what he can to shape the next generation.

He founded Universal Companies with the sole purpose of helping the African American community.

“What we’re trying to do is create an environment where education is the number one priority. And Dr. King, I think that’s what he wanted, he wanted people to have a fair chance at life,” said Gamble.

Though Gamble believes much progress has been made, he says there is still much to be done to heal the wounds of history and create a world where people are judged on the content of their character.

But he remains hopeful.

“To me that is the stupidest thing I can think of why you don’t like a person, just because they’re black, they have a different shade. A man is a man, not a race, creed or color. We’re all human beings, that’s all we are,” Gamble says.