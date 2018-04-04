CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) —Easter may have passed but the hunt for eggs just got dangerous because this time, the eggs eat you–more like they feed off your blood.

The lice clinic at 1982 Butler Pike in Conshohocken is offering free head lice treatments to residents on Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event is to help anyone struggling with getting rid of the pesky bugs despite using home remedies.

Lice Clinics of America say they are the only network of national lice removal clinics that has an FDA-approved medical device, airallé, which kills lice and their eggs via dehydration.