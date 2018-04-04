PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than two dozen military families were showered with gifts Wednesday thanks to the Philadelphia Flyers and their wives.

Once upon a shower on a breezy day in Mount Laurel at the Ramble Wood Country Club, 33 moms were showered with baby gifts, games and thoughtfulness.

12 Jurors Selected For Bill Cosby Sex Assault Retrial

In particular, it was Amanda Elliott, wife of Flyers goalie Brian Elliott, who brought “Operation Shower”, a non-profit organization who provides joyful baby showers for military moms-to-be, to the attention of the Flyers for the first time this year.

“It was kind of a no-brainer for us,” said Linda Mantai, Vice President of Flyers Charities. “We were very excited, one to be approached, two to participate, and three to pull this off.”

“Nothing brings people together and unifies families and communities like a new baby,” said Amanda Elliott. “We’re just helping spread that love here and feel that love. These moms will go home with a full shower in a box and find everything they need to welcome their little ones.”

Photos Of Service Dogs-In-Training Visiting Disneyland Go Viral

When asked what a new baby brings to a home, the answers will vary.

“Chaos from what I heard,” said one father-to-be. “I know it’s going to be crazy but it will be nice.”

The event meant a lot to all the mothers-to-be but was even more special to one mother who isn’t having her own baby shower.

“My family is out of the country and his family far away so this is amazing to me,” said Karla Lizardo. “It makes me want to cry.”

One family received two shower boxes and announced some big news!

“We’re having twins,” said Shantee Stradford.