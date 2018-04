PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Seven people were injured following an escalator malfunction inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of Arch Street.

Officials say the down escalator malfunctioned, causing 7 people to suffer minor injuries.

The victims were transported to Hahnemann University Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.

There is no word yet on the cause of the malfunction.