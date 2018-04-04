CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Valley Township, Chester County employee has been charged with embezzling over $250,000 from the township.
Authorities say 70-year-old Donna Groff stole the money while she worked as a receptionist and secretary for the township.
Groff, who had worked for Valley Township for about 10 years, was in charge of handling residents’ cash payments for water, sewer, and trash.
According to investigators, Groff would pocket the cash, fabricate bank deposit slips and alter bookkeeping records to cover up the crime.
Groff was fired in December after another employee discovered large discrepancies for the 2017 year.
Investigators say Groff had been embezzling from the township for at least four years and was spending the majority of money on shopping trips. She allegedly claimed a “shopping addiction” and used the stolen money to buy designer clothes, jewelry, shoes, makeup and decorations for her home.
Groff was charged with felony theft, tampering with records, unlawful use of a computer, and other crimes.
Who the hell audits these places? It should never take years to discover fraud if the auditors did simple cash proofs of receipts for the year.