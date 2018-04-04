NEW YORK (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes homered, Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple and the Mets’ bullpen faced the minimum batters over five scoreless innings as New York downed the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 Wednesday.

New York swept a weather-shortened two-game series.

With runners at the corners and two outs in the sixth, Rosario cleared the bases with a liner over the head of shallow-playing right fielder Nick Williams to chase reliever Drew Hutchison (1-1) and snap a 2-2 tie. The 22-year-old Rosario has driven in five runs in as many games.

Mets relievers continued their strong start in a game that started 97 minutes late due to rain. Converted starter Robert Gsellman (1-0) threw two perfect innings. Hansel Robles struck out the side in his first appearance this season. A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless eighth and closer Jeurys Familia earned his third save in three chances.

Mets relievers have allowed three runs in 20 1/3 innings (1.33 ERA), and the pitching staff as a whole has 61 strikeouts through the season’s first five games.

Cespedes jumped on Aaron Nola’s hanging curveball in the first inning, sending it off the facing of the second deck in left field to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

The Phillies tied it in the third on some timely hitting, a botched rundown and a steal of home. Cesar Hernandez singled and advanced to third on Carlos Santana’s double. Williams followed with an RBI groundout, moving Santana to third and scoring Hernandez — snapping a 19-inning scoreless streak. Rhys Hoskins walked and tried to swipe second. Catcher Kevin Plawecki threw to Asdrubal Cabrera in front of the bag, prompting Hoskins to reverse course and head toward first base while Santana slowly inched toward the plate.

As Cabrera tossed the ball to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, Santana sprinted down the line. Gonzalez fired to Plawecki late.

Noah Syndergaard fanned five in the first two innings and seven overall, but lasted just four innings after throwing 92 pitches. Nola allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings, striking out four.

CHANGE THE CHANNEL

The game was shown exclusively on Facebook Watch in the United States, a streaming platform accessible on computers, select smart phones and tablets as well as smart TVs. Fans without a Facebook account either had to sign up for one or listen to their local radio broadcast.

There are 24 more digital-only broadcasts planned throughout the season featuring all 30 clubs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Pat Neshek (strained right shoulder) had an MRI on Tuesday which showed inflammation but did not reveal a significant injury. He is expected to miss a couple more weeks. … RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (strained right forearm muscle) underwent tests on his forearm and the results were normal. He may begin throwing during the upcoming homestand.

Mets: All-Star OF Michael Conforto (shoulder surgery) will travel with the team to Washington and could be activated as soon as Thursday. … LHP Jason Vargas (broken right hand) is scheduled to throw his next simulated game on Saturday in Port St. Lucie.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-0, 6.75 ERA) faces Miami in Philadelphia’s home opener Thursday afternoon.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 1.59 ERA) takes on the division-rival Nationals on opening day in the nation’s capital. He last faced Washington in September, taking the loss despite striking out 11 and walking none over six innings.