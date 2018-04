PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens turn out for a meeting on bike lanes in Philadelphia.

The city organized the meeting to gain input on proposed changes to bike lanes on Spruce and Pine Streets, which will be repaved in the fall.

The city wants to move the bike lanes from the right side of the road, to the left, and then have parking to block bicyclists from traffic.

Outside the meeting, some protesters gathered to call for “protected bike lanes.”