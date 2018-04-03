PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova men’s basketball team is back in Philadelphia as national champs.

The team landed at Philadelphia’s Atlantic Aviation Airport on Tuesday around 5 p.m. and are heading to campus for a championship celebration that takes place at 6 p.m.

“It feels great to be home. It feels like we’ve been on the road for a month. It’s great to be home in Philadelphia,” said Villanova head coach Jay Wright after getting off the plane. “It’s still a thrill.”

Villanova Students To Be Out In Force To Welcome Back Champs

The team arrived back in the region less than 24 hours after the big NCAA Championship win in San Antonio. Villanova took home their second championship in just three years on Monday night, dismantling Michigan 79-62.

While the team landed late Tuesday afternoon, school officials and alumni came back all morning and early afternoon.

Many saying they are still on a high after Monday night’s game and title win.

“It’s unreal. It’s only been two years and it’s 31 years between the first two and now two years between these, so we had a great time,” said Villanova alumni Chip Keading.

“Somebody needs to wake me up. I feel like I am dreaming. It was incredible, it was an incredible time. To think that the team has accomplished this twice in three years, it was like déjà vu all over again,” said Villanova’s President Father Peter Donohue.

It’s the first day back from Easter break, but the Student Union Center and the campus is quiet as classes were canceled Tuesday following the win.

Sophomore Donte DiVincenzo, dubbed the “Michael Jordan of Delaware,” was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, pouring in 31 points during the title game.

Students and staff who watched the game say they’re in disbelief and are thrilled to be part of history.

Villanova Cancels Classes Tuesday After Winning Second National Title In Three Years

“Very excited because we work right here at Villanova. We like the team and we like Villanova and everything,” said Maria Concordia who works on campus.

“It was actually really cool. We were all outside of the ‘Oreo’ and it was really nice to have basically the entire campus out there and when we won, we like ran towards the quad which was really cool,” said sophomore Micaela Grassi.