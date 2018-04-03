PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sesame Place is now the first theme park in the world to be designated as a Certified Autism Center.

The Bucks County theme park partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to ensure every family has an enjoyable visit to Sesame Place.

“It’s our goal to provide every family with an enjoyable and memorable visit, and we are proud to offer specialized services to guests with autism and other special needs,” the theme park said in a Facebook post-Monday.

Theme park team members completed training to certify they had the skills and expertise to provide to all children visiting the park, including those with special needs.

Their training included sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, social skills, communication, environment and emotional awareness.

Sesame Place offers a Ride Accessibility Program which matches the individual abilities of guests to the requirements of each ride.

Guests can fill out a questionnaire online before arriving to the theme park. Once guests arrive at the park, bring the completed questionnaire to The Welcome Center. Once the form is validated, guests will be given a personalized list of rides and attractions they can enjoy.

Sesame Place is also offering quiet rooms, noise-canceling headphones, and low sensory areas to accommodate guests.

