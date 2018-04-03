GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) —A suspected burglar might have gotten away with her alleged crime if it wasn’t for a pesky video doorbell system.

Gloucester Township police say 32-year-old Laura Declemente is in custody and faces a third-degree burglary charge for the Easter Sunday incident.

Police say Declemente broke into a home of man whose video doorbell system captured her movements around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man called his neighbor and officers, who responded to the incident on Washington Drive in the Glen Oaks section of Gloucester Township.

The neighbor told police about entering the home, confronting the suspect and telling her to leave the premise. The neighbor also told police the woman drove off in a black SUV.

A photograph of the suspect and vehicle, taken by the neighbor during the confrontation, was made available for officers.

Police say they quickly identified the woman and arrested her.

Declemente remains behind bars at the Camden County Correctional Facility as she awaits a detention hearing.