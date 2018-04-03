PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Villanova University is back at it again with a parade for Nova Nation, as local businesses and restaurants embrace the blue and white with specials available Thursday.

Villanova Not Favorites To Win 2019 Championship In Way-Too-Early Projection

At McGillin’s Olde Ale House on Drury Street, any Nova Nation member can bask in a vast of array of specials, which include the “Nova Blue Beer,” a Nova burger, featuring bleu cheese, white caramelized onions, fresh pickles and coleslaw, a Wildcat Crush consisting of one shot of Malibu rum, blue curacao and a splash of pineapple.

And that’s not all, patrons can consume “Jay’s Float Done Right” in honor of the Wildcats’ head coach. The float features a mug of root beer, a shot of Jim Bean, shot of Chila ‘Orchata and topped off with whip cream.

McGillin’s owner Chris Mullins said, “We’re getting a little tired of winning around here.”

Mullins expressed how the city and the Delaware Valley are spoiled by the amount of winning going on in 2018, from the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory to the Wildcats’ dominant title run.

“I have a graduate degree from Villanova, undergrad degree from St. Joseph’s, so I’m a Hawk, but I’m a hometown fan,” said Mullins, revealing how much Philly fans show brotherly love to their area rivals.

McGillin’s will also offer a Nova Special, a clear callback to the legendary “Philly Special” play the Eagles ran during the Super Bowl. The drink is made with a mug McGillin’s ale and 2 Gingers Irish Whiskey.

The American Pub, located at 15th and Market Streets, is also joining on the Nova fun.

The pub will it open at 10 a.m. Thursday with an all-day “Happy Hour: food menu.” Plus, there will be 16-ounce aluminum bottles of Bud, Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coor’s Light four just $4 all day.

There will also be a $5 Nova cocktail available, known as “The Wildcat.” Not to mention, there will be plenty of giveaways following the parade & rally.

2 Arrests Reported After Villanova Fans Celebrate Championship Win

Simply put, if you have time and a little bit of change, there are some spots looking to get you in the mood of celebrating Villanova’s second title in three years.