PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Abington School District has apologized to the community for failing to include them in talks about renaming Abington High School.

The district has scrapped a plan to rename the school after billionaire investor and philanthropist, Stephen Schwarzman.

He donated $25 million to the school.

The district said on Tuesday a new Center for Science and technology at the high school — expected to open in 2020 — will be named for Schwarzman.

