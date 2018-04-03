PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: | Victory Parade Set For Thursday | Road Closures-SEPTA Service Plans | Bar-Restaurant Parade Specials 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Abington School District has apologized to the community for failing to include them in talks about renaming Abington High School.

The district has scrapped a plan to rename the school after billionaire investor and philanthropist, Stephen Schwarzman.

He donated $25 million to the school.

The district said on Tuesday a new Center for Science and technology at the high school — expected to open in 2020 — will be named for Schwarzman.

abington letter Abington School District Will Rename New Science Center After Alum

Credit: Abington School District

