BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The cousin of a 14-year-old girl, who was fatally shot and stabbed in her Bristol Township home last week, has been named a suspect in her murder.

Authorities say 20-year-old Colin Haag was named a suspect but has not been charged with the death of his cousin, 14-year-old Autumn Bartle.

Haag, however, was arrested and charged with stealing two guns belonging to Autumn’s father.

14-Year-Old Girl Dies From Injuries After Being Shot, Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Home

Autumn died Monday morning at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia, three days after her parents came home Friday evening to find their daughter shot and stabbed multiple times, say police.

Haag was found later that day along State Road in Bensalem. Police say he had shot himself in the neck.

That’s when police say they discovered two firearms owned by the girl’s father that had been missing from the home. Investigators say they found Haag with a .380 Smith and Wesson Bodyguard pistol and a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P pistol.

Haag faces one count of theft of the guns by unlawful taking or disposition.

His bail was set at $100,000.