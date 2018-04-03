PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 13-year-old girl has been stabbed multiple times in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at approximately 6 p.m Tuesday but police are still looking for the crime scene.

The girl, who police say suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, was transported to Temple Hospital where she’s currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.