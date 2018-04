Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re remembering a legend in Philadelphia broadcasting and member of the Channel 3 family.

Longtime news anchor Vince Leonard has passed away.

Leonard first came to town in 1958 when Channel 3 was WRCV-TV.

He was there when the station became KYW-TV and introduced the Eyewitness News format.

In May 1980, Leonard left Channel 3 and moved to Phoenix where he worked until retiring in 1989.

Vince Leonard was 92 years old.