UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police say a foreign exchange student who was arrested last week for threatening to shoot up his school built a gun had over 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

Police say 18-year-old An Tso Sun of Taiwan, a foreign exchange student at Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School, had hundreds of rounds for an AR-15 and AK-47 and a 9 mm handgun he built himself from parts purchased online. The parts are virtually untraceable.

Former Tutor: Foreign Exchange Student Charged In Delaware County School Threat Had ‘Unusual Ideas’

According to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood, Sun had approximately 225 rounds of 12-gauge ammo, 663 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 295 rounds of AR-15 ammunition, and 425 rounds of AK-47 ammo, along with other sorts of ammunition.

Another troubling revelation released during Monday’s news conference was that once detectives informed Sun’s host parent that he was under investigation, the bag which had been in a bedroom at an East Lansdowne residence was moved in an attempt to hide it.

“In my opinion, based on the totality of everything, we certainly feel he was going to shoot down the school,” said Chitwood.

Police declined to identify the host parent and there is no word if charges are pending for that person.

Cosby Arrives For 1st Day Of Jury Selection In Retrial

Sun has been charged with making terroristic threats and remains in custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a detainer on Sun.