PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A second NCAA championship game appearance in three years for the Wildcats doesn’t come at a surprise for loyal fans, who are still reveling in the 2016 victory.

Businesses Prepping For Crowds Ahead Of Nova Game

“We were in the middle of the street running around,” said Villanova University senior Allyson Weaver. “I’m really hoping we get to do it again.”

Weaver and her friends staked out their spots at the Connelly Center on campus just after noon ahead of a 9:20 p.m. tip-off against Michigan.

“We have so many emotions going on right now, we are excited, so much adrenaline, I’m like shaking because I’m just so amped,” she said.

The Boulder, Colorado native has found her home at Nova, proudly decked out with blue nails, blue gear, and blue temporary tattoos.

“The basketball team is like the lifeblood of Villanova. It’s been amazing to be apart of that. The nursing program is what brought me here but the basketball team is what kept me here,” she added.

Hundreds Of Villanova Students Headed To Final Four In San Antonio

For freshman Emily Cooner, her loyalty to the Cats runs in the family.

“Villanova basketball has been a big part of my life. My parents were here for the championship in 1985 so I’m hoping to bring the good luck back tonight,” she said.

Considering how fiery Nova’s offense has been, fans are confident they will be celebrating another championship title.

The three pointers man? It’s been amazing,” Weaver said.

Villanova Heads To 2nd National Championship In Three Years

On-campus security, along with Radnor Township police, are prepared for the possibility of another Villanova victory. The Director of Public Safety, Dave Tedjeske, says security has greased the lightpoles to make sure students can’t climb them and will have all hands on deck to keep everyone safe.