Winter Weather Advisory: Weather BlogSchool ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar   
Filed Under:snow, Travel, Weather

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – An early spring snow is creating some slick travel conditions in New Jersey.

A wintry mix started falling across the state early Monday and is expected to continue through the morning. Roughly 2 to 4 inches of snow was on the ground in northern areas, with slightly less in central Jersey. But little snow was reported in southern Jersey.

Officials say most major roads in the state are just wet, but they’re still urging drivers to be cautious. They warn that slushy conditions in some areas – especially northern Jersey – could create slippery conditions, especially during the morning commute.

The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches is possible in the higher elevations of northeast New Jersey on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch