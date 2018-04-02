VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Greasing poles seems to be in style around the Philadelphia area ahead of championship games.

Dave Tedjeske, the director of public safety at Villanova University, says security has greased the lightpoles to make sure students can’t climb them and will have all hands on deck to keep everyone safe. Radnor Township Police Deputy Superintendent Chris Flanagan told CBS Philly they recommended Villanova to do so.

“We are going to let people celebrate and have a good time as long as they are safe,” said Flanagan.

It is not known what the poles were greased with.

Philadelphia police famously greased the poles ahead of both the NFC Championship game and then Super Bowl LII. The first time around they used Crisco, but that didn’t work too well as people were still able to climb up them, so they switched to hydraulic fluid for the Super Bowl.

Outside of greasing poles, Radnor Township police will activate its Emergency Operations Center during the game. There will be an increased police presence on Monday evening in an effort to take a proactive step to be prepared for large crowds.

There are also some temporary road closures for a possible victory celebration on East Lancaster and Ithan Avenues.

Authorities are asking residents to consider the following:

· Keep Lights on around properties – Notify neighbors if you are planning on a party/game watch at your house

· Secure any loose items in front yard – Obey all traffic laws and local parking restrictions

· Park Cars in Driveways – Lock your cars

· Plan to have crowds/delays in the immediate area of Villanova – add extra time for reservations/plans

· Keep vigilante for any criminal activity from strangers in the area – Notify Police via 911 of any suspicious activity

Villanova takes on Michigan in the NCAA championship game. It’s the second time in three years Villanova is playing for the national championship.