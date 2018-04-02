PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Housing Authority is going smoke free.

The housing authority says the smoke-free policy applies to all units, starting Monday.

PHA Issues Smoking Ban On Many Properties

Back in July, PHA announced it was no longer allowed to smoke outside of designated areas in their public housing developments.

However, the new policy applies to all PHA units and calls for a written notice of lease termination after the fourth violation.

New Philadelphia Housing Policy Puts The Squeeze On Smokers

“The goal of the smoke-free policy and procedures is not to evict individuals and families,” said PHA’s President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. “It is actually to provide additional support for cessation, to identify smoking as a real risk to health and safety. Managers and other employees will not be serving as the smoking police.”

Jeremiah also noted a number of fires that have occurred at PHA units have been linked to smoking.